All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Odesa with Shahed drones and missiles

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 02:22
Russians attack Odesa with Shahed drones and missiles
STOCK PHOTO BY SUSPILNE ODESA

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Odesa with various types of missiles and attack drones on the night of 18-19 July.

Source: Demska; Suspilne.Odesa; Air Force

Details: The media reported on explosions in the city.

Advertisement:

Quote from Dumska: "Explosions are heard in the city.

The air defence system is operating."

Details: Suspilne reported explosions at 01:04, and at 01:06 – a second set of explosions.

At 00:14, explosions rang out in the city of Odesa again.

Update: The Air Force reported at 01:50 that repeated launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea were recorded.

At 02:00, powerful explosions rang out again in Odesa, it is likely that the air defence system was operating.

After 02:00, the Air Force reported repeated launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles from the south and called on Odesa’s residents to stay in shelters.

Later, the Air Force once more reported the repeated launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles from the south. And at 02:20 a series of explosions rang out in Odesa again.

The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast, as well as in the south, at 03:21.

After 04:00, an explosion rang out in Odesa. No air-raid warning was issued at the city and oblast at that time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: