Russians attack Odesa with Shahed drones and missiles

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Odesa with various types of missiles and attack drones on the night of 18-19 July.

Source: Demska; Suspilne.Odesa; Air Force

Details: The media reported on explosions in the city.

Quote from Dumska: "Explosions are heard in the city.

The air defence system is operating."

Details: Suspilne reported explosions at 01:04, and at 01:06 – a second set of explosions.

At 00:14, explosions rang out in the city of Odesa again.

Update: The Air Force reported at 01:50 that repeated launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea were recorded.

At 02:00, powerful explosions rang out again in Odesa, it is likely that the air defence system was operating.

After 02:00, the Air Force reported repeated launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles from the south and called on Odesa’s residents to stay in shelters.

Later, the Air Force once more reported the repeated launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles from the south. And at 02:20 a series of explosions rang out in Odesa again.

The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast, as well as in the south, at 03:21.

After 04:00, an explosion rang out in Odesa. No air-raid warning was issued at the city and oblast at that time.

