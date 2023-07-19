All Sections
Russia continues to receive record high profits from grain exports – US Department of State

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 03:12
Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has reported that after refusing to participate in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia continues to export food and receives record high profits for it.

Source: Ukrinform citing Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing in Washington

Quote: "Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, its latest blow to the world’s supply of food. Just hours later, the Kremlin rained missiles and dispatched armed drones on Ukraine’s grain hub, the Port of [Odesa]."

"It is clear that Russia continues to use food as a weapon of war. This time, the impact is not only on the people of Ukraine, but also on global food supply and prices."

Details: Miller emphasised that food prices have increased by 22% since the beginning of Russian full-scale aggression, and they have jumped even more in the last day.

"Meanwhile, Russia continues to reap record profits from its grain exports," said the representative of the US Department of State.

He also noted that despite the Kremlin's lies, the UN together with the EU, the UK and the US had made efforts so that Russia could export its food. He recalled that the G7 countries did not impose any sanctions on Russian products and fertiliser exports.

Following this situation, the representative of the US Department of State emphasised that the influence of Moscow's malicious actions is already being felt, especially in the countries of the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, Yemen and Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that these countries realise that the only one who is responsible for blocking the goods access to the places where it is most needed is Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

