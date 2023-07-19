Russians attack Sumy Oblast with mortar bombs and artillery, damaging private houses

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces fired 9 times at the border areas of Sumy Oblast, where 53 explosions were recorded. Private houses were damaged.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman and Khotin came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Four explosions from mortar bombs were recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

Russian forces fired from mortars (9 explosions) and artillery (11 explosions) on the Bilopillia hromada. Three private residential buildings were damaged in the attacks.

Russian forces attacked the Krasnopillia hromada with mortar bombs (19 explosions).

Two explosions from mortar attacks were recorded in the Esman hromada.

Russian forces hit the Khotin hromada with mortar bombs (6 explosions).

