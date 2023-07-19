Russians fails to regain ground in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – General Staff report

Russian forces tried to regain lost ground during the past day in the vicinity of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast and Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but they had no success.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 July

Details: During the past day, the Russian occupiers also carried out a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 6 Kalibr cruise missiles and 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 6 Kalibr cruise missiles and 31 Russian attack drones.

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where over 20 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and the Russians took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted mortar and artillery attacks on over 20 settlements, in particular, Seredyna-Buda, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Stepne in Sumy Oblast and Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are firmly holding the line on the Kupiansk front. Russian forces launched an airstrike in the area of Kyslivka. Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Kupiansk and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked by Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Lyman, Berestove and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast despite being constantly bombarded by Russian artillery and aircraft fire. Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Bila Hora and Oleksandro-Shultyne. Over 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivnichne and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka. At the same time, they bombarded over 15 settlements, including Keramik, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Semenivka Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back an offensive by Russian troops in the vicinity of Marinka and Krasnohorivka. Russian forces attacked over 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Maksymilianivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attempts to regain lost ground in the vicinity of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast and Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, and Rivnopil. Over 10 settlements were attacked, in particular Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing.

They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They conducted artillery shelling of over 20 settlements, including Vilne Pole, Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Lobkove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Synelnykove and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Burhunka, Kherson Sadove, Berehove and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast; and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating the positions they had previously captured, inflicting fire damage, and engaging in counter-battery fire.

The Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population, appropriating the grain harvest of Ukrainian peaceful citizens. For example, since 10 July, the Russian occupiers have intensified the use of the port in temporarily occupied Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast to export this year's grain to their ports.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and three on the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian control post, an anti-aircraft missile system, 16 field artillery units, 3 ammunition storage points and 3 Russian electronic warfare stations.

