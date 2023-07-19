All Sections
Russian occupation authorities report fire at military training grounds in Crimea, over 2,000 people evacuated

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 07:42
Green line marking the temporary detour along the Tavryda highway in Crimea. Photo: Sergey Aksyonov

The Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has said that an ammunition depot in the Kirovske district was on fire and announced an evacuation of the residents of four settlements in the depot’s vicinity.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov on Telegram; Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) Telegram channel

Details: At first, Aksyonov announced the closure of the Tavryda highway "in light of the fire at military training grounds in the Kirovske district".

He later reported that over 2,000 residents from four settlements would be evacuated from the area near the training grounds in the east of Crimea.

Aksyonov did not disclose what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel posted a video which purports to show the explosion that occurred at the Starokrymskyi military training grounds at 06:54.

The post reads: "Subscribers are reporting that the blast wave was felt in Feodosiia, causing some car alarms to go off."

