Russian Shahed drones damage infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast

Russian Shahed attack drones damaged an infrastructure facility and several private residential houses in an attack on Zhytomyr Oblast early on 19 July.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Bunechko: "Early today the enemy deployed kamikaze drones to attack Zhytomyr Oblast. According to preliminary information, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the Shahed attack, and privately owned houses were also damaged."

Details: All emergency services have been deployed to the attack site and are currently at work there.

As of 08:00, there have been no reports of casualties. The information about the extent of infrastructural damage is being confirmed.

