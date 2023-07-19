All Sections
Russians fire missiles on Zaporizhzhia outskirts three times at night

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 09:21

Russian occupation troops launched three missile attacks on open territory on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 18-19 July.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kurtiev, citing information from Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has said that "at night, the enemy fired on an open area on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia three times", also hitting other civilian towns and villages in the oblast.

At night, the media reported that explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Malashko has reported on the situation in general: over the past day, Russian troops fired 92 times at 23 settlements close to the front; 78 artillery strikes took place in Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Kamianske, Stepove, Plavni and other villages on the contact line.

Malashko said that Russian troops attacked Olhivske twice using UAVs, hit open territory on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with missiles three times, struck Novoivanivka, Olhivske, Temyrivka and Novodarivka with MLRS, and carried out airstrikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Preobrazhenka and Piatykhatky.

Over the past day, law enforcement officers received 34 reports of the destruction of houses and civilian infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

