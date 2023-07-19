All Sections
Firefighters come under Russian fire in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 10:55
Firefighters come under Russian fire in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight
FIRE IN MYKOLAIV OBLAST, PHOTO BY SES

Volunteer firefighters have come under recurrent attack while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian strike on Mykolaiv Oblast overnight.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "The enemy attack on the settlement in Kobleve hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] resulted in a fire and severe damage to recreational infrastructure in the coastal zone. Duty teams of the 8th and 19th state fire and rescue units and the Kobleve Village Fire Service (VFS) arrived at the scene.

The fire covered a large area, so firefighters were trying to contain the flames even during the second wave of the enemy attack."

Details: The blast wave damaged nearby buildings and a vehicle belonging to the Kobleve VFS. Two people have been reported injured, with one of them hospitalised.

The press service emphasises that the personnel of the State Emergency Service and the local fire brigade were not injured.

 
 

Advertisement: