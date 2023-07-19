Russian invaders partake in car racing in Enerhodar, harming environment

The Russian invaders are entertaining themselves in the occupied city of Enerhodar by holding car races across the ash dump at Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (TPP), thereby blowing poisonous dust into the atmosphere.

Source: Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov on Telegram

Quote from Orlov: "Ruscists [the Russians] have recently come up with a new leisure activity: as soon as the wind picks up, they run car races right across the ash dump, thus raising the dust into the atmosphere."

Details: Orlov also pointed out that ash dumps are storage sites for ash and slag generated during the operation of a thermal power plant when burning solid fuels. This waste has a high concentration of toxic substances. Once dry, they form dust that can travel long distances.

Orlov noted that due to the Russian invaders' improper maintenance of ash dumps, large clouds of dust appear, spread by the wind across the city.

Residents of the city have been regularly observing significant amounts of smoke on the streets for a month now, caused by the blowing of dust from the ash dumps of Zaporizhzhia TPP.

"What is unclear is why such a dangerous situation has been deliberately created in the occupied city. The most likely reason is the invaders’ extreme clumsiness and inability to ensure the proper operation of the seized facilities," the mayor stressed.

Background: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence has reported that the Russian occupiers are planning to take away housing from residents of Enerhodar to encourage Russians to work at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

