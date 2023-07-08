All Sections
Invaders want to take away housing of Ukrainians in Enerhodar to distribute it to Russians – Defence Intelligence

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 09:39
INVADERS IN ZHPP, PHOTO BY AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The Russian invaders are planning to take away the homes of Enerhodar residents to encourage Russians to work at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: DIU reported that Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Head of Putin's Administration, arrived at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 6 July. The visit took place against the backdrop of the publication of information about the occupants' mining of the ZNPP.

According to intelligence, the visit was intended to demonstrate an absence of panic and to try to resolve the problematic issues related to staffing the plant.

Quote: "After the invasion began, most of the plant's qualified personnel either left the occupied territories or refused to sign the imposed contracts with Rosatom (the Russian nuclear power company - ed.). Attempts to attract Russian employees also failed. Specialists often refuse to go to ZNPP even though they have been promised salaries and benefits.

According to the information received, a meeting was held at the plant with the participation of Kiriyenko and Yevhen Balytskyi, the governor of Zaporizhzhya Oblast, to provide additional incentives for potential employees from Russia.

For this purpose, it is planned to provide Russians with housing confiscated from Ukrainians who have left the territory of Enerhodar".

