​​Number of mobilised fugitives from Russian army doubles

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 July 2023, 14:08
In the first half of 2023, Russian military courts received 2,076 cases of unauthorised leave in military units, which is two times higher than last year's figure; most of the defendants were mobilised.

Source: Mediazona

Quote: "Since the courts started publishing sentences announced in spring, it has become obvious that the main category of those convicted of fleeing the service was the mobilised ones."

 

Details: The outlet, referring to the data of district military courts, writes that 100 sentences are being passed weekly.

It is reported that since October 2022 in Russia, any unauthorised leave of a unit is punished as a crime committed during the mobilisation period; as the mass conscription of Russians to the front goes on, these and other military-related articles of the Criminal Code have been further strengthened.

At the same time, courts do not publish the texts of all sentences. Usually, the publication says, they appear on sites weeks or even months after the announcement. For example,

in the fall of 2022, full texts of verdicts are available only for half of the decisions taken, and in March 2023, only a third of all verdicts were published.

Background: According to Ukraine's Defence  Intelligence, against the background of a full-scale war in Ukraine, Russia is conducting covert mobilisation and preparations for further mobilisation measures, mobilising about 20,000 people per month.

Advertisement: