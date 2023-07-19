All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian archaeologists look for "evidence" of Chersonesos belonging to Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 15:27
Russian archaeologists look for evidence of Chersonesos belonging to Russia

Russian archaeologists and collaborators are excavating in the occupied Crimea at the site of the ancient Greek city of Chersonesos, looking for "evidence" of its belonging to Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "Excavations of a Ukrainian monument of national importance on the site of the ancient Greek city of Chersonesos are underway on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

Advertisement:

Russian archaeologists and local collaborators are carrying out excavations under the supervision of the military. The main task facing the robbers of the historical monument is to prove the "belonging of the city to the Russian Federation." 

Details: The Center adds that the occupiers want to prove that Chersonesos was actually inhabited by Slavs and was called the city of Korsun.

In the future, as the centre assumes, Russian propaganda will "draw a line" to Kyivan Rus, whose heir it considers itself. This will allegedly allow the occupiers not only to "justify their right to the peninsula" but also to level the history of the Crimean Tatars as "an insignificant stage in the history of Crimea".

Russian historians can resort to the deliberate destruction of Greek heritage in that area. The Center reports that many artefacts are being exported to the Russian Federation, and systematic looting and destruction of monuments are ongoing.

The National Resistance Center points out that the Nazis also excavated the peninsula during World War II, looking for evidence that Crimea was German land.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: