Family of man who designed Russian loitering munitions owns flat in central London

The family of Russian engineer Alexander Zakharov, who designed the Lancet kamikaze drone for the Russian army, owns a flat in central London worth almost US$2 million – and his son, Lavrentii Zakharov, works at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research.

Source: Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian outlet

Quote: "While engineer Alexander Zakharov is arming the Russian troops, his son Lavrentii Zakharov works at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research.

Svetlana and Lavrentii Zakharov, the wife and son of Alexander Zakharov, the creator of Lancet combat drones, have owned an apartment worth £1.5 million (almost US$2 million – ed.) in a prestigious area of London since 2018.

Advertisement:

The UK has imposed sanctions on the company that manufactures the drones, CST LLC, but not on the Zakharov family."

Details: The Zakharovs – Alexander's wife Svetlana, son Nikita, and daughter Maria – are reported to be involved in the drone manufacturing business.

Foreign-made components are used in the production of Lancets, even though their supply to Russia is prohibited due to sanctions.

According to the UK Land Registry, the Zakharovs bought an apartment in the Westminster area, located about half a mile away from Big Ben and Buckingham Palace.

An estate agent’s website contains a listing for the flat, including photos and a floor plan.

The flat, which has an area of less than 100 sq. m, has three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen-diner and a balcony. The building has a gym and a rooftop view of Big Ben.

Lavrentii Zakharov is the youngest son of Alexander Zakharov. He has had a good education and made a successful start to his career, but he certainly would not earn enough to buy a flat in London.

According to Lavrentii Zakharov’s LinkedIn page, he has lived abroad since at least 2015, when he was 16.

He finished secondary school in the UK and went on to higher education, gaining a Bachelor’s degree in Politics, Sociology and East European Studies from University College London, and then a Master's in Conflict Studies from the London School of Economics.

In July 2021, Lavrentii began working at UN agencies in New York and Rome, and since May 2023 he has been at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) in Geneva.

The UNIDIR website lists Lavrentii Zakharov's research interests as strengthening weapons and ammunition management (SWAM), and de-mining and humanitarian access.

Neither Svetlana nor Lavrentii Zakharov responded to the journalists' inquiries.

Zakharov is a Russian engineer who has been involved in the development and production of drones for over 15 years. His most famous invention is the Lancet kamikaze drone.

The drone was previously used in Syria and is now used extensively in the war with Ukraine.

Zakharov's company, CST, is part of the Kalashnikov concern, but Zakharov has a controlling stake.

Companies run by Russia's Ministry of Defence bought almost US$39 million worth of drones from CST in 2022-2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!