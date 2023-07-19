All Sections
​​Ukraine's Armed Forces advance on Melitopol front

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 16:08
​​Ukraine's Armed Forces advance on Melitopol front

On the Melitopol front, the defence forces advanced by more than one kilometre along the front line. 

Source: Valeri Shershen, spokesman of the United Press Center of the defence forces of the Tavriia front, on air of the national 24/7 joint newscast 

Quote: "It is worth emphasising on the Melitopol front. We note that there is an advance of the shock units of our troops – more than one kilometre along the front line. 

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on holding company strongholds. This is important for us. The enemy is concentrating significant efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops". 

Details: In general, the offensive operation of the Tavriia group continues on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts. 

Shershen also explained why control over the village of Staromaisorske in Donetsk Oblast is important. 

Quote: "The village of Staromaiorske is primarily a settlement that rises above the terrain. There is the Mokri Yaly River here. That is, it is an important commanding point for fire control. The Russian invaders have pulled up their reserves here, but they are losing fire control. Our shock units dominate here."

Background: Ukraine’s defence forces have advanced by more than one kilometre on the Berdiansk front.

