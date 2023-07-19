All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 20 new models of Ukrainian drones already in service with Armed Forces – Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 July 2023, 16:09
Over 20 new models of Ukrainian drones already in service with Armed Forces – Defence Minister

Ukraine has adopted more than 20 new types of domestically-made drones into service with the Armed Forces.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a press conference in Kyiv

Quote: "We gathered 82 purely Ukrainian manufacturers. They volunteered to do it, and we have already adopted more than 20 new drones, which today are very successfully destroying the Orcs (i.e. Russians – ed.) and their equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: Reznikov reiterated that, on the initiative of the Ministry of Defence, a corresponding resolution was adopted, which simplified the deployment of Ukrainian UAVs.

Reznikov added that earlier, to put a new drone into service, it was necessary to wait for about 2 years, and now it is just three weeks – "as long as you have everything done the right way, and if you guarantee the quality."

In addition, the minister called the resolution, which increased the share of profit on foreign components during the production of drones to 25%, another breakthrough.

"And the third breakthrough – we adopted a resolution that simplified and removed all fees for importing components for the development of drones," the minister added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: