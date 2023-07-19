All Sections
Over 20 new models of Ukrainian drones already in service with Armed Forces – Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 July 2023, 16:09
Ukraine has adopted more than 20 new types of domestically-made drones into service with the Armed Forces.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a press conference in Kyiv

Quote: "We gathered 82 purely Ukrainian manufacturers. They volunteered to do it, and we have already adopted more than 20 new drones, which today are very successfully destroying the Orcs (i.e. Russians – ed.) and their equipment."

Details: Reznikov reiterated that, on the initiative of the Ministry of Defence, a corresponding resolution was adopted, which simplified the deployment of Ukrainian UAVs.

Reznikov added that earlier, to put a new drone into service, it was necessary to wait for about 2 years, and now it is just three weeks – "as long as you have everything done the right way, and if you guarantee the quality."

In addition, the minister called the resolution, which increased the share of profit on foreign components during the production of drones to 25%, another breakthrough.

"And the third breakthrough – we adopted a resolution that simplified and removed all fees for importing components for the development of drones," the minister added.

