All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Potential US presidential candidate downplays significance of war in Ukraine

European Pravda, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 16:28
Potential US presidential candidate downplays significance of war in Ukraine

Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who is considered Donald Trump's main competitor for the Republican presidential election, does not believe that Russia's war against Ukraine is of paramount interest to the United States and promises to shift its focus to Asia.

Source: Desantis in an interview with CNN

Details: The United States presidential candidate called the war a "secondary or tertiary interest," but nevertheless added that he was "willing to be helpful to bring it to a conclusion."

Quote: "The goal should be a sustainable, enduring peace in Europe, but one that does not reward aggression."

Advertisement:

In addition, the governor of Florida did not answer the question of whether he would stop arming Ukraine or providing it with financial support, but at the same time spoke in favour of shifting the focus of the US Army from Europe to Asia.

In particular, he called the future of Taiwan "a significant interest."

Quote: "I am not gonna diminish our stocks and not send (them) to Taiwan. I’m not gonna make us less capable to respond to exigencies."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

  • Earlier, it was reported that Desantis is reducing the staff of his campaign headquarters due to lack of funds.
  • Before that, he and Trump opposed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.
  • Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley criticised her competitors for the nomination of Donald Trump and Ron Desantis, in particular because of their position on the Russian war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: