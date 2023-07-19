Potential US presidential candidate downplays significance of war in Ukraine

Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who is considered Donald Trump's main competitor for the Republican presidential election, does not believe that Russia's war against Ukraine is of paramount interest to the United States and promises to shift its focus to Asia.

Source: Desantis in an interview with CNN

Details: The United States presidential candidate called the war a "secondary or tertiary interest," but nevertheless added that he was "willing to be helpful to bring it to a conclusion."

Quote: "The goal should be a sustainable, enduring peace in Europe, but one that does not reward aggression."

In addition, the governor of Florida did not answer the question of whether he would stop arming Ukraine or providing it with financial support, but at the same time spoke in favour of shifting the focus of the US Army from Europe to Asia.

In particular, he called the future of Taiwan "a significant interest."

Quote: "I am not gonna diminish our stocks and not send (them) to Taiwan. I’m not gonna make us less capable to respond to exigencies."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Desantis is reducing the staff of his campaign headquarters due to lack of funds.

Before that, he and Trump opposed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley criticised her competitors for the nomination of Donald Trump and Ron Desantis, in particular because of their position on the Russian war against Ukraine.

