Russians prepare false flag "assault" on ZNPP – Defence Intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that in the near future, the Russians are planning to organise another provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with the use of heavy weapons.

Quote: "The occupiers are likely to organise another armed provocation on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the near future.

To this end, the FSB's ‘military counterintelligence department’ is spreading information among the occupation contingent about the alleged preparation of an assault on the ZNPP by the Ukrainian defence forces."

Details: The Russian secret service has claimed that an "assault" on the nuclear power plant will be organised late in July; "assault groups" and unnamed "volunteer armed units of Ukraine" are allegedly supposed to take part.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that spreading such information may indicate that the Russian occupiers are preparing a false flag operation that will lead to a large-scale accident at the ZNPP.

According to the available information, other simulated attacks on the plant are currently being prepared with the aim of further accusing Ukraine of it.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has called such actions an "act of nuclear terrorism".

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that nothing but the return of the ZNPP to full control of Ukraine and the IAEA, as well as the creation of a wide demilitarised zone around the plant, is able to guarantee the safe operation of a nuclear power plant.

Background:

ZNPP was seized by Russian occupation forces on 4 March 2022. Since then, there have been repeated reports of mines on the territory of the plant, several power units and the cooling pond.

The chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine said that in the event of a terrorist attack perpetrated by Russians at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), people will have to be evacuated from the zone with a radius of 50 kilometres around the station.

