All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force warns citizens of Russian UAVs in Kyiv and other oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 02:20
Ukraine's Air Force warns citizens of Russian UAVs in Kyiv and other oblasts
Photo: Anton Petrus

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of Russian drones in the capital, as well as in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast (except Kyiv) – the threat of the enemy's use of attack UAVs from the south! Go to the shelter immediately!"

Earlier, an air-raid alarm was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Updated: The Air Force reported the threat of the Russians using attack UAVs in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

At 03:01, the alarm was announced in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: