Ukraine's Air Force warns citizens of Russian UAVs in Kyiv and other oblasts

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of Russian drones in the capital, as well as in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast (except Kyiv) – the threat of the enemy's use of attack UAVs from the south! Go to the shelter immediately!"

Advertisement:

Earlier, an air-raid alarm was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Updated: The Air Force reported the threat of the Russians using attack UAVs in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

At 03:01, the alarm was announced in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!