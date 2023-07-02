All Sections
Kyiv Oblast: fragments of Russian drones damage buildings, civilian injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 08:50
Shahed-136 attack drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Several buildings in Kyiv Oblast were damaged and one civilian sustained injuries during a Russian attack on the night of 1–2 July.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The administration reported that Russian drones did not hit any infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast.

However, fragments of drones damaged three private houses in two of the oblast’s districts.

A resident of one of the houses sustained an injury to his leg. He received medical treatment.

Previously: Russian forces launched Shahed drones on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1–2 July, but Ukraine’s air defence shot them down.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

