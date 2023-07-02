All Sections
Kyiv Oblast: fragments of Russian drones damage buildings, civilian injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 08:50
Kyiv Oblast: fragments of Russian drones damage buildings, civilian injured
Shahed-136 attack drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Several buildings in Kyiv Oblast were damaged and one civilian sustained injuries during a Russian attack on the night of 1–2 July.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The administration reported that Russian drones did not hit any infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast.

However, fragments of drones damaged three private houses in two of the oblast’s districts.

A resident of one of the houses sustained an injury to his leg. He received medical treatment.

Previously: Russian forces launched Shahed drones on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1–2 July, but Ukraine’s air defence shot them down.

Advertisement: