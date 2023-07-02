All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Orbán's allegations: This is just blah, blah, blah

European PravdaSunday, 2 July 2023, 10:41

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded to this week's controversial claims by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who said Ukraine was "no longer a sovereign state".

Source: Kuleba in an interview with Bild, Welt and Politico

Quote: "I am tired of countering all these meaningless arguments. It’s all just blah blah blah," said the minister, reacting to Orbán's interview with Bild.

Details: Kuleba says he does not consider Orbán an ally of Putin, "but the political perception is very similar in his office and in the Kremlin," the minister said.

"I hope he is still an ally of the EU and NATO," Kuleba stated.

He also refused to accept Orbán's claim that Ukraine was no longer a sovereign country because it was dependent on weapons and financial aid from the West. Kuleba explained that this is a "distorted interpretation of reality".

The minister believes that Orbán is making such statements because he has his own internal Hungarian concerns.

"Hungary is desperately fighting for EU funds to maintain its macro-financial stability and avoid unrest in the country," Kuleba said.

Background: In an interview with Bild, the Hungarian prime minister claimed that Ukraine was no longer a sovereign state, as it has become dependent on the Western aid.

Orbán also asserted that he considered the Wagner private military company's mutiny in Russia to be an unimportant event and said he did not consider Putin a war criminal.

