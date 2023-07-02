All Sections
Runners to deliver flag from Bakhmut to NATO summit in Vilnius

European PravdaSunday, 2 July 2023, 12:57
Runners to deliver flag from Bakhmut to NATO summit in Vilnius
PHOTO: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE

On 1 July, Ukraine's border guards met ultramarathon participants, who were delivering the flag from Bakhmut to the NATO Summit in Vilnius, on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Source: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine; European Pravda

At the Ustyluh checkpoint, the participants of the Raising the Flag for Ukraine in NATO marathon handed over the Ukrainian flag to Lithuanian athletes. This was part of the ultramarathon that started in Kyiv on 25 June. 

The athletes ran the route with the Ukrainian flag, which they received from the Ukrainian military in Bakhmut. In particular, the route ran through Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Volyn oblasts.

At the Ustyluh checkpoint, a team of Ukrainian runners handed the flag over to their friends from Lithuania. They will deliver the Ukrainian flag to Vilnius, where they plan to raise it before the NATO summit, which is due to start on 11 July.

"With this action, we want to draw the world's attention to the war in Ukraine and bring Ukraine's opportunity to become the 33rd member of NATO closer. In Lithuania, people will hang Ukrainian flags on houses, balconies and bridges when the NATO summit takes place, so that all delegations can see the flags on all the roads they travel," said race organiser Daminikas Kubilius.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

  • On 11-12 July, a summit of NATO leaders will take place in Vilnius, where Ukraine hopes to make a decision on its membership prospects.
  • Vilnius municipality will join the initiative to support Ukraine's accession to NATO – at least 33,000 Ukrainian flags will be hung in the Lithuanian capital on 7-11 July.

