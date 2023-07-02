All Sections
Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: two wounded, one of them in serious condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 22:39
Kostiantynivka. Screenshot of DeepStateMAP

Two people have been injured in the shelling of Kostantinovka in Donetsk Oblast on Sunday, one of them is in serious condition.

Source: Oleksiy Roslov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, in a comment for Suspilne Donbas

Quote: "At about 19:40, the Russian military shelled the city of Kostiantynivka. As a result of the shelling, two people have been wounded. The man is in serious condition, the woman is in stable condition."

Details: According to the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, six private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Donetsk region
