Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: two wounded, one of them in serious condition

Two people have been injured in the shelling of Kostantinovka in Donetsk Oblast on Sunday, one of them is in serious condition.

Source: Oleksiy Roslov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, in a comment for Suspilne Donbas

Quote: "At about 19:40, the Russian military shelled the city of Kostiantynivka. As a result of the shelling, two people have been wounded. The man is in serious condition, the woman is in stable condition."

Details: According to the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, six private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

