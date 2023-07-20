Russia launches anti-ship missiles toward Odesa

The Russian occupiers launched supersonic Oniks anti-ship missiles toward Odesa Oblast on the night of 19-20 July.

Quote: "Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles have been launched toward Odesa Oblast. Stay in shelters."

Details: The Air Force also reported that Kh-22 cruise missiles had been launched from Tu-22m3 aircraft from the south.

The Air Force reported a missile threat in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 19-20 July.

An explosion rang out in Odesa at around 02:10.

