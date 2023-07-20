All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian counter-offensive succeeds on 3 fronts – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 05:55
Ukrainian counter-offensive succeeds on 3 fronts – ISW
STOCK PHOTO FROM THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

On 19 July, Ukrainian forces conducted counter-offensive actions in at least three areas of the frontline and achieved success in these fronts, says the daily report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW

Details: The Institute reported that geolocation data released on 19 July indicated that Ukrainian forces had made gains in Andriivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut).

Advertisement:

"The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut and forced Russian troops to retreat from positions north-east of Orikhovo-Vasylivka (11 km north-west of Bakhmut). The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations at the Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk Oblast border area) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions. Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Major Valerii Shershen stated that Ukrainian forces had advanced by more than a kilometre in an unspecified direction in the Melitopol direction," the ISW noted.

The institute's analysts quoted one of Russia's "military commanders" as saying that Russian troops lack rotation and reinforcements on the Zaporizhzhia front and south of Bakhmut, which prevents them from regaining lost ground, and further delays in resolving the issues of rotation and reinforcements south of Bakhmut could have serious consequences for the occupation group.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: