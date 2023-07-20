All Sections
Ukrainian counter-offensive succeeds on 3 fronts – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 05:55
Ukrainian counter-offensive succeeds on 3 fronts – ISW
STOCK PHOTO FROM THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

On 19 July, Ukrainian forces conducted counter-offensive actions in at least three areas of the frontline and achieved success in these fronts, says the daily report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW

Details: The Institute reported that geolocation data released on 19 July indicated that Ukrainian forces had made gains in Andriivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut).

"The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut and forced Russian troops to retreat from positions north-east of Orikhovo-Vasylivka (11 km north-west of Bakhmut). The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations at the Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk Oblast border area) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions. Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Major Valerii Shershen stated that Ukrainian forces had advanced by more than a kilometre in an unspecified direction in the Melitopol direction," the ISW noted.

The institute's analysts quoted one of Russia's "military commanders" as saying that Russian troops lack rotation and reinforcements on the Zaporizhzhia front and south of Bakhmut, which prevents them from regaining lost ground, and further delays in resolving the issues of rotation and reinforcements south of Bakhmut could have serious consequences for the occupation group.

Advertisement: