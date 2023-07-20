All Sections
Drone damages four administrative buildings in Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 06:25
Drone damages four administrative buildings in Crimea
MAP OF RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED CRIMEA

Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, has said that a drone has damaged four administrative buildings in one of the settlements in the northwest of the peninsula.

Source: Aksyonov on Telegram

Details: He also claimed that a teenage girl had been killed in the drone strike.

Background: On 19 July, ammunition exploded at a military training ground in the Kirov district of Crimea.

Advertisement: