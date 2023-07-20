Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 18 people injured

Eighteen people have been injured as a result of an attack by the Russian occupiers on Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July. Nine of them, including five children, have been hospitalised, and two people have been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "A total of 18 people were injured, 9 of them hospitalised, including 5 children. Two people have been rescued from the rubble. It is a miracle that they were saved."

Details: Sienkevych said that a woman and a man had been rescued from under the rubble.

The mayor said that two locations have been identified for resettlement.

He also showed the first footage of the aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv.

Update: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of victims has increased to 19. Eight people sought medical help, two were hospitalised, including a child. He clarified that the Russians launched a missile attack on the bridge at around 03:03. As a result of the strike, several floors of a three-storey building were destroyed, and a fire with an area of 450 square metres broke out, which firefighters extinguished by 07:45.

Debris analysis is ongoing. Neighbouring multi-storey buildings were damaged. There was also a fire in three garages, which was quickly extinguished. About 15 garages were damaged, and windows were broken in several apartment buildings located nearby.

Earlier, the head of the Oblast Military Administration said there had been casualties as a result of the night attack on Mykolaiv by the Russians. However, Kim did not specify the number of the dead.

Background: At least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages were damaged in an overnight attack on Mykolaiv by Russian invaders.

