All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 18 people injured

Ukrainska Pravda, Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 July 2023, 06:50
Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 18 people injured
AFTERMATH OF ATTACK ON MYKOLAIV. PHOTO FROM SIENKEVYCH'S TELEGRAM

Eighteen people have been injured as a result of an attack by the Russian occupiers on Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July. Nine of them, including five children, have been hospitalised, and two people have been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "A total of 18 people were injured, 9 of them hospitalised, including 5 children. Two  people have been rescued from the rubble. It is a miracle that they were saved."

Advertisement:

Details: Sienkevych said that a woman and a man had been rescued from under the rubble.

The mayor said that two locations have been identified for resettlement.

He also showed the first footage of the aftermath of the attack on Mykolaiv.

 
 
 

Update: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of victims has increased to 19. Eight people sought medical help, two were hospitalised, including a child. He clarified that the Russians launched a missile attack on the bridge at around 03:03. As a result of the strike, several floors of a three-storey building were destroyed, and a fire with an area of 450 square metres broke out, which firefighters extinguished by 07:45.

Debris analysis is ongoing. Neighbouring multi-storey buildings were damaged. There was also a fire in three garages, which was quickly extinguished. About 15 garages were damaged, and windows were broken in several apartment buildings located nearby.

Earlier, the head of the Oblast Military Administration said there had been casualties as a result of the night attack on Mykolaiv by the Russians. However, Kim did not specify the number of the dead.

Background: At least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages were damaged in an overnight attack on Mykolaiv by Russian invaders. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: