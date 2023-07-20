All Sections
Guard on offensive: National Guard of Ukraine shows how Kara-Dag brigade crosses minefields

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 11:37
Guard on offensive: National Guard of Ukraine shows how Kara-Dag brigade crosses minefields
STOCK IMAGE FROM NATIONAL GUARD OF UKRAINE

The National Guardʼs Kara-Dag Brigade continues offensive operations on the southern front, together with other units of the defence forces.

Source: National Guardʼs of Ukraine video released by Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister, on Telegram

Details: The National Guard of Ukraine continues to kill the Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The situation is complicated by the dense mining of the area by the Russians. Nevertheless, the National Guard of Ukraine notes that the fighters can cope even with such a complicated task.

In the video, you can see one of the moments of the brigade creating openings in minefields before the assault.

Quote: "Last week, our guys advanced 1,700 meters in some areas. We have also made progress and advancement in recent days. The exact figures will be announced at the right time, allowing the fighters to gain a foothold."

Note: Ukraine's counteroffensive is progressing slowly, as the territories in front of Russian defensive fortifications are tightly mined. On the eve of the counteroffensive, Ukraine received less than 15% of all sapper and engineering equipment requested from Western partners.

