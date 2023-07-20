All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Guard on offensive: National Guard of Ukraine shows how Kara-Dag brigade crosses minefields

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 11:37
Guard on offensive: National Guard of Ukraine shows how Kara-Dag brigade crosses minefields
STOCK IMAGE FROM NATIONAL GUARD OF UKRAINE

The National Guardʼs Kara-Dag Brigade continues offensive operations on the southern front, together with other units of the defence forces.

Source: National Guardʼs of Ukraine video released by Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister, on Telegram

Details: The National Guard of Ukraine continues to kill the Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The situation is complicated by the dense mining of the area by the Russians. Nevertheless, the National Guard of Ukraine notes that the fighters can cope even with such a complicated task.

Advertisement:

In the video, you can see one of the moments of the brigade creating openings in minefields before the assault.

Quote: "Last week, our guys advanced 1,700 meters in some areas. We have also made progress and advancement in recent days. The exact figures will be announced at the right time, allowing the fighters to gain a foothold."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Note: Ukraine's counteroffensive is progressing slowly, as the territories in front of Russian defensive fortifications are tightly mined. On the eve of the counteroffensive, Ukraine received less than 15% of all sapper and engineering equipment requested from Western partners.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: