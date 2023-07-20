All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian government criticises Polish threats to ban entry of Ukrainian grain

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 July 2023, 13:20
Ukrainian government criticises Polish threats to ban entry of Ukrainian grain
Olha Stefanishyna, photo by Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, has criticised the threats of the Polish authorities to ban entry of Ukrainian grain, reminding them that the world is on the verge of a global food crisis.

Source: Stefanishyna on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Polish officials say that European borders will also be closed to Ukrainian grain. Democracy it’s when the Government acts as an executive branch, not as a campaign headquarters."

She recalled that now the Black Sea is blocked for Ukrainian exports, and Ukraine and the world are once again on the verge of a global food crisis.

Advertisement:

Stefanishyna called on European partners to work together to ensure global food security and Ukraine's "economic survival", which means unhindered Ukrainian exports to the EU.

"There should be a compensation mechanism for Ukrainian farmers, who continue to work in the fields despite the risk to their lives," she added.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • On 17 July, the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened the parties who decide to continue the initiative without the participation of the Russian Federation with "risks".
  • At the same time, five Central European EU members – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia – plan to jointly request the European Union to extend the ban on importing Ukrainian grain after 15 September.
  • Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki threatened not to open the border for entry of Ukrainian grain products after 15 September if the European Commission's moratorium on imports of Ukrainian grain expires by then.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: