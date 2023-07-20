All Sections
Ukrainian government criticises Polish threats to ban entry of Ukrainian grain

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 July 2023, 13:20
Olha Stefanishyna, photo by Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, has criticised the threats of the Polish authorities to ban entry of Ukrainian grain, reminding them that the world is on the verge of a global food crisis.

Source: Stefanishyna on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Polish officials say that European borders will also be closed to Ukrainian grain. Democracy it’s when the Government acts as an executive branch, not as a campaign headquarters."

She recalled that now the Black Sea is blocked for Ukrainian exports, and Ukraine and the world are once again on the verge of a global food crisis.

Stefanishyna called on European partners to work together to ensure global food security and Ukraine's "economic survival", which means unhindered Ukrainian exports to the EU.

"There should be a compensation mechanism for Ukrainian farmers, who continue to work in the fields despite the risk to their lives," she added.

Background:

  • On 17 July, the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened the parties who decide to continue the initiative without the participation of the Russian Federation with "risks".
  • At the same time, five Central European EU members – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia – plan to jointly request the European Union to extend the ban on importing Ukrainian grain after 15 September.
  • Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki threatened not to open the border for entry of Ukrainian grain products after 15 September if the European Commission's moratorium on imports of Ukrainian grain expires by then.

