Police posts bodycam video showing aftermath of Russian bombing of Odesa

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 16:17
Police posts bodycam video showing aftermath of Russian bombing of Odesa
Photo by Ministry of Internal Affairs

Patrol police of the city of Odesa has helped in the search and evacuation of victims at the site of destruction after the Russian night attack on 19 July.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "It’s the third night of missile attacks on Odesa in a row. [A video – ed.] of the first minutes after the invaders’ bombing from the bodycams of the patrol police. 

Cries for help were heard from the destroyed house. To evacuate people, the patrol police immediately began to disassemble the wreckage of the building. They managed to extract several citizens from the rubble and move them to a safe place. One of the victims suffered numerous shrapnel wounds, he received first aid."

Details: On the night of 20 July, the Russian again tried to hit infrastructure facilities. Ports, berths, residential buildings and retail chains came under Russian attack.

Local authorities report eight people were injured in the night attack on the city of Odesa, including three employees of the State Emergency Service. The body of a 21-year-old man was found under the rubble. 

