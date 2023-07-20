Russian night attacks result in deaths in Odesa and Mykolaiv

A 21-year-old man has been killed in a Russian night attack on the city of Odesa, and another man has been killed in Mykolaiv.

Source: Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne with reference to Anatolii Petrov, deputy of the Mykolaiv mayor; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych

Details: Kiper said that because of the nighttime Russian attack on Odesa, a 21-year-old security guard of a civilian building was killed.Eight more people were injured, including three employees of the State Emergency Service. There are no casualties in the oblast.

The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that three victims were hospitalised in city hospitals. All of them are in a moderate serious condition; among them is an employee of the State Emergency Service.

Petrov reported that another person was killed in Mykolaiv. Rescue workers are uncovering the man’s body from under the rubble.

In addition, on the morning of 20 July streets were flooded in Mykolaiv because of heavy rain, city traffic is complicated, and trees were knocked down in some places.

The mayor of Mykolaiv reported that utility workers returned to places of attack after the rain had stopped.

Quote from Sienkevych: "Teams of Operational Line Management of Motorways, Mykolaiv Parks, Pilot and Municipal Specialised Installation and Maintenance Company work – about 50 people. We are cleaning the territory of debris and garbage. We’re examining the damage. We’re giving people building materials."

Background: On the night of 19-20 July, Russian forces attacked Odesa, causing destruction and a fire. Two people were reportedly injured. A person was rescued from under the rubble. There is destruction in the centre of Odesa, with a fire breaking out and covering an area of 300 square metres.

Nineteen people were injured in the attack on Mykolaiv, nine of them, including five children, were hospitalised, and two people were rescued from under the rubble.

At least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages were damaged in the overnight attack on Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 18 out of 38 air targets fired by Russian occupiers on the night of 19-20 July.

