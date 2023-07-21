Ukraine could get F-16s by end of 2023 – senior US official

The US may deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, in an interview with Fox News

Quote: "The F-16s will get there [to Ukraine – ed.], probably towards the end of the year. But it’s not our assessment that F-16s alone would be enough to turn the tide here."

Details: Kirby has added that Ukraine now needs more artillery shells.

Background:

The United States believes that the current capabilities of Russia's air defence and air force create "imperfect conditions" for the supply of F-16s to Ukraine at this time.

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s has not yet begun, and the first group of pilots is expected to leave, having prepared for this training, including by mastering English.

