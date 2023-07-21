ISW explains why Russia is attacking Ukrainian ports

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said in its daily report that Russia is trying to create a sense of urgency about its return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative by intensifying strikes on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure, as well as threatening to attack civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Ukraine harvests most of its grain between July and August, and Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian port and agricultural infrastructure can further complicate Ukraine’s ability to free up space for newly harvested grains. Prolonged disruptions to grain logistics in Ukraine will likely have increasingly cascading effects on grain supplies, adding to the sense of urgency that the Kremlin hopes to create.

The Kremlin routinely engages in escalatory rhetoric surrounding the West’s support for Ukraine in an effort to shape Western behaviour. It is unclear to what extent Russian forces intend to strike civilian ships in the Black Sea, although the Kremlin likely believes the announcement will have a chilling effect on maritime activity in the Black Sea and create conditions reminiscent of the complete blockade of Ukrainian ports at the start of the full-scale invasion."

Details: The ISW believes that the attempt to obtain economic concessions from the West could have an undermining effect on the Kremlin's international efforts, jeopardising food supplies to several countries that are targeted by the Kremlin.

"Russian strikes against Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure and naval posturing also continue to illustrate that the Kremlin is willing to use naval and precision strike assets to prioritise immediate economic concerns instead of operations in Ukraine," the ISW added.

