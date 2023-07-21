Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempt to infiltrate Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts – Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) have attempted to infiltrate Ukraine in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, only to be stopped.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian Federation is not giving up its attempts to find vulnerabilities in our defence directly on the Chernihiv and Sumy fronts. Infiltration by sabotage and reconnaissance groups has been observed in the border areas, but all of their attempts have failed."

Details: He said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are taking all necessary measures to boost their defence capabilities, including increasing the number of non-explosive engineering barriers and setting up additional surveillance cameras.

Naiev stressed that should the Russians try to cross any part of the state border, they will fail.

He also stressed that if the threat level increases, forces will be stepped up to prevent the Russian army from invading Ukraine from that direction again.

