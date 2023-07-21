Russia launches Oniks missiles at Odesa Oblast twice

Russia has fired Oniks missiles towards Odesa Oblast, and an air-raid warning has been issued

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Oniks hypersonic anti-ship missiles have been fired in the direction of Odesa Oblast. Stay in shelters".

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued. Telegram channels report explosions in Odesa Oblast.

Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force explained the challenges of destroying Russian Oniks missiles.