Russia launches Oniks missiles at Odesa Oblast twice
Friday, 21 July 2023, 11:01
Russia has fired Oniks missiles towards Odesa Oblast, and an air-raid warning has been issued
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Quote: "Oniks hypersonic anti-ship missiles have been fired in the direction of Odesa Oblast. Stay in shelters".
Details: An air-raid warning has been issued. Telegram channels report explosions in Odesa Oblast.
Advertisement:
Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force explained the challenges of destroying Russian Oniks missiles.
