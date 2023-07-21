All Sections
Grain corridor and Wagner mercenaries: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 14:08
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting. We continue our systematic work to protect our ports and infrastructure for the grain initiative. We understand risks, threats, and prospects. [We’ve listened to - ed.] Reports of the commander of the Navy (Oleksii - ed.) Neizhpapa and Deputy Prime Minister (Olekdandr - ed.) Kubrakov.

Commander-in-chief Zaluzhniy, commander Neizhpapa, and Minister Kubrakov should prepare a set of actions to continue the ‘grain corridor’ work. The Foreign Ministry should work out similar diplomatic steps."

Details: The staff also heard reports from the commander-in-chief, commanders Oleksandr Syrskyi and Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on the current situation on the battlefield, as well as an intelligence report on Russiaʼs plans. 

Quote: "We also discussed supply, logistics, and production. Minister (Oleksii - ed.) Reznikov, Commander (Oleh - ed.) Huliak and Minister (Oleksandr - ed.) Kamyshin.

Northern border. We keep mercenaries' activities in Belarus under close control. [We’ve listened to - ed.] Reports of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the State Border Guard Service".

Background:

