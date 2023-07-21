All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grain corridor and Wagner mercenaries: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 14:08
Grain corridor and Wagner mercenaries: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting. We continue our systematic work to protect our ports and infrastructure for the grain initiative. We understand risks, threats, and prospects. [We’ve listened to - ed.] Reports of the commander of the Navy (Oleksii - ed.) Neizhpapa and Deputy Prime Minister (Olekdandr - ed.) Kubrakov.

Commander-in-chief Zaluzhniy, commander Neizhpapa, and Minister Kubrakov should prepare a set of actions to continue the ‘grain corridor’ work. The Foreign Ministry should work out similar diplomatic steps."

Advertisement:

Details: The staff also heard reports from the commander-in-chief, commanders Oleksandr Syrskyi and Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on the current situation on the battlefield, as well as an intelligence report on Russiaʼs plans. 

Quote: "We also discussed supply, logistics, and production. Minister (Oleksii - ed.) Reznikov, Commander (Oleh - ed.) Huliak and Minister (Oleksandr - ed.) Kamyshin.

Northern border. We keep mercenaries' activities in Belarus under close control. [We’ve listened to - ed.] Reports of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the State Border Guard Service".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: