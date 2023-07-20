All Sections
Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 July 2023, 10:40
Wagner PMC continues to arrive in Belarus but does not pose threat yet – State Border Guard Service
Wagner mercenaries continue to arrive in Belarus, but so far, they do not pose any threat to Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast  

Quote: "Now we continue to record the arrival of groups of PMC representatives on Belarusian territory. They are moving to their location near Asipovichi, where they are stationed. I would like to note that their number does not pose a threat to Ukraine right now.

We understand that they may be involved in the training of Belarusian army units, and in the future they may be involved in training Russian units in Belarus."

Details: He added that he would specify the number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus later.

Quote: "Earlier, we said the number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus was in the hundreds. Now this number is slightly higher. But we will finally say for sure in a while."

Background:

  • On 19 July, information appeared about a 9th convoy of mercenaries moving along the M5 road from Bobruisk towards Osipovichi.
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company, allegedly appeared in front of the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said they would train the Belarusian army.
  • There are about 500 wheeled vehicles belonging to the Wagner PMC near their camp in Belarus.

