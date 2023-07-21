Defence Ministry says US inspection showed no theft of Western weapons in Ukraine

Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov, in response to media reports about possible cases of theft of Western weapons, stated that the US inspection has no claims to Ukraine's accounting of the weapons provided to it.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Quote from Havrylov: "The inspection of the United States in the line of material and technical assistance certified the absence of claims on the part of the American side to Ukraine's accounting of weapons and military equipment."

Details: According to Havrylov, everything is accounted for in Ukraine: artillery, ammunition, complex air defence systems and armoured vehicles.

At the same time, Havrylov recalled that last year an automated system of accounting and the passing of all weapons and military equipment through logistics was implemented.

In addition, with the help of partners, the Logfas and Karavai programmes were implemented, which allow accompanying military equipment to a military unit using a barcode and QR code, and, if necessary, visiting a unit to see what is available there.

Background: Before that, CNN, referring to the report of the inspector general of the Pentagon, said that in the first months of the full-scale war, there were cases of theft of Western weapons in Ukraine, but the weapons were found and recovered.

