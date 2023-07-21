All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Ministry says US inspection showed no theft of Western weapons in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 July 2023, 17:32
Defence Ministry says US inspection showed no theft of Western weapons in Ukraine

Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov, in response to media reports about possible cases of theft of Western weapons, stated that the US inspection has no claims to Ukraine's accounting of the weapons provided to it.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

Quote from Havrylov: "The inspection of the United States in the line of material and technical assistance certified the absence of claims on the part of the American side to Ukraine's accounting of weapons and military equipment."

Details: According to Havrylov, everything is accounted for in Ukraine: artillery, ammunition, complex air defence systems and armoured vehicles.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Havrylov recalled that last year an automated system of accounting and the passing of all weapons and military equipment through logistics was implemented.

In addition, with the help of partners, the Logfas and Karavai programmes were implemented, which allow accompanying military equipment to a military unit using a barcode and QR code, and, if necessary, visiting a unit to see what is available there.

Background: Before that, CNN, referring to the report of the inspector general of the Pentagon, said that in the first months of the full-scale war, there were cases of theft of Western weapons in Ukraine, but the weapons were found and recovered.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: