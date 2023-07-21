All Sections
After arrest of Russian pro-war nationalist Girkin, his henchman Gubarev was detained near court

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 July 2023, 19:58
After arrest of Russian pro-war nationalist Girkin, his henchman Gubarev was detained near court
Pavel Gubarev, former so-called "people’s governor" of Donetsk Oblast and an ally of the militant Igor Girkin (Strelkov), was detained near the building of the Meschansky district court of Moscow. 

Source: Meduza with reference to the media project Ostorozhno, Novosti

Details: Gubarev was detained when he gave a comment to the media on the Strelkov case. Several uniformed policemen approached Gubarev and took him away.

People gathered at the courthouse met the police by shouting "Shame!"

Earlier: The Russian Meshchansky district court detained until 18 September Russian pro-war nationalist and critic of the Russian authorities Igor Girkin, also known by his nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, on charges of "calls for extremism".

Advertisement: