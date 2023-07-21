All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


After arrest of Russian pro-war nationalist Girkin, his henchman Gubarev was detained near court

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 July 2023, 19:58
After arrest of Russian pro-war nationalist Girkin, his henchman Gubarev was detained near court
screenshot

Pavel Gubarev, former so-called "people’s governor" of Donetsk Oblast and an ally of the militant Igor Girkin (Strelkov), was detained near the building of the Meschansky district court of Moscow. 

Source: Meduza with reference to the media project Ostorozhno, Novosti

Details: Gubarev was detained when he gave a comment to the media on the Strelkov case. Several uniformed policemen approached Gubarev and took him away.

Advertisement:

People gathered at the courthouse met the police by shouting "Shame!"

Earlier: The Russian Meshchansky district court detained until 18 September Russian pro-war nationalist and critic of the Russian authorities Igor Girkin, also known by his nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, on charges of "calls for extremism".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: