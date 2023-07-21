After arrest of Russian pro-war nationalist Girkin, his henchman Gubarev was detained near court

Pavel Gubarev, former so-called "people’s governor" of Donetsk Oblast and an ally of the militant Igor Girkin (Strelkov), was detained near the building of the Meschansky district court of Moscow.

Source: Meduza with reference to the media project Ostorozhno, Novosti

Details: Gubarev was detained when he gave a comment to the media on the Strelkov case. Several uniformed policemen approached Gubarev and took him away.

Advertisement:

People gathered at the courthouse met the police by shouting "Shame!"

Earlier: The Russian Meshchansky district court detained until 18 September Russian pro-war nationalist and critic of the Russian authorities Igor Girkin, also known by his nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, on charges of "calls for extremism".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!