Russians strike New-York in Donetsk Oblast, local residents wounded
Friday, 21 July 2023, 21:38
The Russian forces have launched three airstrikes on the village of New-York, Donetsk Oblast; early reports indicate that four people have been injured.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Telegram
Details: The President’s Office reports that, according to available information, one man and three women have been wounded.
