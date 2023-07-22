All Sections
Russians shells Nikopol using artillery, injuring three people

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 07:40
CONSEQUENCES OF AN ATTACK; Photo from Serhii Lysak's Telegram

The Russians pummelled Nikopol with artillery fire on the evening of 21 July, injuring three people, and damaging residential buildings, an industrial facility and a power line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three people were injured. A 57-year old man and a 78-year old woman were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. They are in a moderately serious condition. Another 42-year old man will be treated at home."

Details: Lysak also reported that eight private houses and nine outbuildings had been damaged, as well as a power line.

In addition, Russian forces once again shelled the city at night, hitting an industrial facility.

The Oblast Military Administration noted that the Russians also attacked the oblast with a drone. It was shot down by soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East). It is probable that they downed a Shahed-136 drone. 

