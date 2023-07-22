Russians shells Nikopol using artillery, injuring three people
The Russians pummelled Nikopol with artillery fire on the evening of 21 July, injuring three people, and damaging residential buildings, an industrial facility and a power line.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Three people were injured. A 57-year old man and a 78-year old woman were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. They are in a moderately serious condition. Another 42-year old man will be treated at home."
Details: Lysak also reported that eight private houses and nine outbuildings had been damaged, as well as a power line.
In addition, Russian forces once again shelled the city at night, hitting an industrial facility.
The Oblast Military Administration noted that the Russians also attacked the oblast with a drone. It was shot down by soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East). It is probable that they downed a Shahed-136 drone.
