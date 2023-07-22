Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

Russian forces attacked from the southeast on the night of 22 July using five Shahed-136/131 attack drones, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces.

Source: Air Force

Quote: "All five kamikaze drones were destroyed by the personnel and assets of the Air Force’s air defence!"

Details: In addition air defence destroyed nine operational-tactical reconnaissance drones on 21 July.

The Air Force has also carried out more than 25 group airstrikes against the Russian occupiers over the current and previous days.

