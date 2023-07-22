All Sections
Ammunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 12:25
Russian occupying "authorities" in Crimea report an attack by UAVs in the Krasnohvardiiske district; the civilians are being evacuated.

Source: Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea; ChP Sevastopol [Emergencies Sevastopol]

Details: Aksyonov says that drones "tried" to attack infrastructure facilities, but soldiers are already on the spot "to deal with the possible aftermath".

Meanwhile, social media reports about the strike of several drones at the oil depot and airfield, as well as the detonation of ammunition.

Crimea’s residents are already panicking about the videos that appeared on social media.

The "advisor to the head" of the occupied Crimea threatens the residents with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for posting these videos.

Update: Later, Aksyonov admitted that a hit by a UAV had detonated the storage points.

The Russian occupying authorities decided to evacuate the population within a 5-kilometre radius to temporary accommodation centres.

They also decided to suspend operations on the Crimean railway.

