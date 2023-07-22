All Sections
Ukrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 12:11
Ukrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers

Soldiers from the Ukrainian Security Service's Special Operations Centre Alpha have uploaded a video of them destroying 26 Russian targets and killing 40 Russian invaders.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: Ukrainian special forces stated that they destroyed 26 Russian targets.

The list of Russian losses was joined by a tank, a multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle, two infantry mobility vehicles, a Murom-P surveillance system, a Podlet radar antenna unit with a control vehicle, an electronic warfare system, three 120mm mortars, seven dugouts, two ammunition storage points, etc.

Quote: "About 40 more occupiers received the posthumous title of 'good Russian' [i.e., were killed – ed.]."

