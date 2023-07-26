All Sections
US State Department reacts to IAEA information about mines at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 00:28
US State Department reacts to IAEA information about mines at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The US State Department is calling for an end to hostilities in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), as the mining of the nuclear facility threatens the security of the entire region.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State

Quote: "Such a violent and volatile type of activity near, in such close proximity to, a nuclear power plant – in this case, ZNPP – is incredibly unsafe."

Details: Patel was commenting on the issue of the United States’ position on the IAEA's announcement that landmines have been found on the territory of the ZNPP.

Patel stressed that this puts the immediate region in harm’s way.

"And so we continue to call for such activity so close to ZNPP to stop," the State Department representative said.

Background: The US has warned the Kremlin of imminent liability if Russia creates a nuclear disaster at the ZNPP.

