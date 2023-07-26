Ukrainian defenders kill 460 Russians and destroy helicopter and 16 UAVs

Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 460 Russian occupiers and destroyed a helicopter, 22 artillery systems, 16 UAVs and other equipment belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 243,680 (+460) military personnel,

4,177 (+3) tanks,

8,136 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,

4,727 (+22) artillery systems,

698 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

457 (+3) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

311 (+1) helicopters,

3,993 (+16) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,307 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,211 (+17) vehicles and tankers,

708 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

