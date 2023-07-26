Ukraine's government plans to extend martial law and mobilisation until November

VOTING IN THE PARLIAMENT. PHOTO FROM THE VERKHOVNA RADA WEBSITE

In the coming days, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to extend martial law and general mobilisation again, probably until 15 November.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "This will be the Parliament’s eighth vote for martial law since the beginning of the [full-scale – ed.] war.

The term of the last martial law and mobilisation extension in Ukraine was set this May and is effective until 18 August 2023.

Advertisement:

Most likely, this martial law and general mobilisation will also be extended for 90 days, until 15 November 2023."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!