Russian Defence Minister meets North Korean counterpart, wants to strengthen cooperation

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:21
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has announced plans to develop military cooperation between Russia and North Korea after the talks in Pyongyang with Minister of the People's Armed Forces of North Korea, Kang Sun-nam.

Source: Interfax Russia 

Details: Shoigu said he "gratefully took advantage of the invitation to visit the capital of a state that is friendly to Russia."

He expressed his belief that the negotiations will contribute to the "strengthening of cooperation along the lines of the defence departments" of the states.

 

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that a Russian delegation headed by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu would visit North Korea from 25 to 27 July to "celebrate" the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

Note: The Korean War was an armed conflict from 1950 to 1953 between North Korea and South Korea. The reason for the war was the desire of North Korean leader Kim Il-sung to unite all of Korea under his power. Before the attack, he enlisted the support of the USSR and China.

