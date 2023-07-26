Zelenskyy: There are reinforcements for Ukrainian air defence forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukraine received reinforcements for its air anti-air defence forces, and they will be deployed to the most vulnerable areas.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "A daily conference call. I heard current reports on the supply of weapons and ammunition. There is a reinforcement for our air defence forces. It will be sent to where it is urgently needed."

Details: The head of the Ukrainian state said that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the Russian activities and immediate plans, and the Security Service of Ukraine briefed him on the latest developments in the fight against Russia inside the country.

Advertisement:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on offensive and defensive actions along the entire contact line.

Quote: "We have confidence in our guys. We will carry on working."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!