Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister shows 1700 drones that will boost counteroffensive

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 26 July 2023, 15:44
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister shows 1700 drones that will boost counteroffensive

The Army of Drones, a Ukrainian program aimed at increasing the number of UAVs on the front line, will be supplied with 1700 recently purchased drones.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "We are supporting the Ukrainian counteroffensive – sending 1700 drones to the front line. Among them there are combat and reconnaissance drones. The artificial intelligence of these "birds" helps [Ukrainian troops] effectively detect and destroy enemy targets."

Details: All drones have been purchased within the framework of the Army of Drones state program.

Background:

  • The Army of Drones project has existed for a year now. Mass production of the drones and the training of drone operators have been facilitated in Ukraine.
  • Herewith the Ukrainian industry is not only increasing the quantity but also the quality of self-made drones, which the Ukrainian government procures and hands over to the military.
  • Throughout the year, donors from 100 countries have been funding the procurement of drones for Ukraine.
  • It is planned that by the end of this year, the Army of Drones will expand to dozens of thousands.

