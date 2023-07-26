Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister shows 1700 drones that will boost counteroffensive

The Army of Drones, a Ukrainian program aimed at increasing the number of UAVs on the front line, will be supplied with 1700 recently purchased drones.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "We are supporting the Ukrainian counteroffensive – sending 1700 drones to the front line. Among them there are combat and reconnaissance drones. The artificial intelligence of these "birds" helps [Ukrainian troops] effectively detect and destroy enemy targets."

Details: All drones have been purchased within the framework of the Army of Drones state program.

The Army of Drones project has existed for a year now. Mass production of the drones and the training of drone operators have been facilitated in Ukraine.

Herewith the Ukrainian industry is not only increasing the quantity but also the quality of self-made drones, which the Ukrainian government procures and hands over to the military.

Throughout the year, donors from 100 countries have been funding the procurement of drones for Ukraine.

It is planned that by the end of this year, the Army of Drones will expand to dozens of thousands.

