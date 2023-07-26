All Sections
Russia prepares to block Black Sea – Military Media Center

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 16:03

Russia is preparing ships and aircraft to block certain areas of the Black Sea after withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

This was reported by the Military Media Center.

"After Russia's withdrawal from the Grain Initiative, the armed forces of the invaders intensified combat training of surface forces and naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet. The Russians, in particular, are practising blocking marine areas, detecting and destroying ships," the report indicates.

"Apparently, the Russians are practising the destruction of civilian ships that will go to and from the ports of Ukraine," the Military Media Center noted.

Background: 

After their withdrawal from the Grain Agreement, Russia voiced a threat to all ships that will be sent to Ukrainian ports. In particular, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation warned the international society about the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees, as well as the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor.

The Russian government stated that, starting from 00:00 on 20 July, all ships travelling in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo.

In addition, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that "the flag countries of such ships will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv."

