All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia prepares to block Black Sea – Military Media Center

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 16:03

Russia is preparing ships and aircraft to block certain areas of the Black Sea after withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

This was reported by the Military Media Center.

"After Russia's withdrawal from the Grain Initiative, the armed forces of the invaders intensified combat training of surface forces and naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet. The Russians, in particular, are practising blocking marine areas, detecting and destroying ships," the report indicates.

Advertisement:

"Apparently, the Russians are practising the destruction of civilian ships that will go to and from the ports of Ukraine," the Military Media Center noted.

Background: 

After their withdrawal from the Grain Agreement, Russia voiced a threat to all ships that will be sent to Ukrainian ports. In particular, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation warned the international society about the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees, as well as the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor.

The Russian government stated that, starting from 00:00 on 20 July, all ships travelling in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo.

In addition, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that "the flag countries of such ships will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: